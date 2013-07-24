FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes down 2 pct, large caps lead fall
July 24, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes down 2 pct, large caps lead fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark index 
closed down 2 percent on Wednesday as investors took profits and
on concerns about the inflation rate which touched a 5-month
high in July, traders said. 
    Shares in energy firm PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's
biggest company by market value, fell 3.1 percent, while food
processor Masan Group dropped 3.7 percent. Commercial
banks and some other blue chips also fell.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       494.18           
              PREV. CLOSE       504.29           
                 % CHANGE       -2.00%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       504.27           
                      LOW       493.36           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.093           
        Change (%) 3-mnth         6.46           
        Change (%) 1-year       19.503           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

