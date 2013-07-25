FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index gains 0.2 pct at midday in thin trade
#Financials
July 25, 2013 / 5:01 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index gains 0.2 pct at midday in thin trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN index gained
0.2 percent at midday on Thursday in thin trade, as local
investors remained cautious after foreigners this week bought
and sold shares to book quick gains, traders said.
    Dairy maker Vinamilk and Vietcombank both
edged up 0.7 percent, followed by Vietinbank up 0.5
percent. Energy firm PetroVietnam Gas rose 0.8 percent.
    Foreign investors were net sellers of 8.5 million shares on
Wednesday after a buying spree in the previous two days.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       495.13           
              PREV. CLOSE       494.18           
                 % CHANGE        0.19%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       495.85           
                      LOW       492.01           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.907           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        4.502           
        Change (%) 1-year       18.899           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
