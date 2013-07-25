Vietnam index gains 0.2 pct at midday in thin trade

HANOI, July 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN index gained 0.2 percent at midday on Thursday in thin trade, as local investors remained cautious after foreigners this week bought and sold shares to book quick gains, traders said. Dairy maker Vinamilk and Vietcombank both edged up 0.7 percent, followed by Vietinbank up 0.5 percent. Energy firm PetroVietnam Gas rose 0.8 percent. Foreign investors were net sellers of 8.5 million shares on Wednesday after a buying spree in the previous two days. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 495.13 PREV. CLOSE 494.18 % CHANGE 0.19% HIGH 495.85 LOW 492.01 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.907 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.502 Change (%) 1-year 18.899 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)