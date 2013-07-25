FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes down 0.5 pct, inflation woes weigh
July 25, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes down 0.5 pct, inflation woes weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index
 closed down 0.49 percent on Thursday as investors took
profits and sold shares on concerns about rising inflation,
traders said.
    Vietnam's July consumer price index rose 0.27 percent from a
month earlier, the highest in 5 months, government data released
on Wednesday showed. 
    Top insurer Bao Viet Holdings lost 2.8 percent,
food processor Masan Group fell 1.1 percent, and steel
maker Hoa Phat Group decreased 1.6 percent.
    Banks were among the biggest losers, with Eximbank 
edging down 1.4 percent, Military bank and Vietcombank
 down 0.8 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       491.78           
              PREV. CLOSE       494.18           
                 % CHANGE       -0.49%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       495.85           
                      LOW       491.71           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.907           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        4.502           
        Change (%) 1-year       18.899           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

