Vietnam index down 0.4 pct at midday on gloomy outlook
July 26, 2013 / 5:01 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index down 0.4 pct at midday on gloomy outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN index closed
down 0.4 percent at midday on Friday in cautious trade, with
positive momentum from second quarter earnings subsiding and
little optimism about state measures to boost the troubled
banking system, traders said.
    Food processor Masan Group fell 1.7 percent,
property firm Vingroup dipped 0.8 percent and top
insurer Bao Viet Holdings edged down 0.2 percent. Half
of the top 20 biggest firms by capitalisation underperformed.
    Energy firm Pha Lai Power Thermal lost 0.9 percent,
Vietinbank and Vietcombank was down 1 percent
and 0.7 percent respectively.
    The central bank's launch on Friday of the long-awaited
Vietnam Asset Management Company to help relieve banks of bad
debt provided no lift to banking or property stocks.
    "There was no detailed information about how it will
function, so investors had no reason to believe in its
effectiveness," said Doan Thi Anh Nguyet, an analyst at
Saigon-Hanoi Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index        489.9           
              PREV. CLOSE       491.78           
                 % CHANGE       -0.38%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       495.16           
                      LOW       487.92           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        3.966           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        3.187           
        Change (%) 1-year       19.101           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
