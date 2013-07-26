Vietnam index down 0.4 pct at midday on gloomy outlook

HANOI, July 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN index closed down 0.4 percent at midday on Friday in cautious trade, with positive momentum from second quarter earnings subsiding and little optimism about state measures to boost the troubled banking system, traders said. Food processor Masan Group fell 1.7 percent, property firm Vingroup dipped 0.8 percent and top insurer Bao Viet Holdings edged down 0.2 percent. Half of the top 20 biggest firms by capitalisation underperformed. Energy firm Pha Lai Power Thermal lost 0.9 percent, Vietinbank and Vietcombank was down 1 percent and 0.7 percent respectively. The central bank's launch on Friday of the long-awaited Vietnam Asset Management Company to help relieve banks of bad debt provided no lift to banking or property stocks. "There was no detailed information about how it will function, so investors had no reason to believe in its effectiveness," said Doan Thi Anh Nguyet, an analyst at Saigon-Hanoi Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 489.9 PREV. CLOSE 491.78 % CHANGE -0.38% HIGH 495.16 LOW 487.92 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.966 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.187 Change (%) 1-year 19.101 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)