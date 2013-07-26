FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index closes up 0.4 pct, blue chips lead revival
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.4 pct, blue chips lead revival

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index
 closed up 0.4 percent on Friday, lifted by buying in blue
chips while many investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting
better news on the country's macro economy.
    Energy firm PetroVietnam Gas rose 1.6 percent,
dairy maker Vinamilk climbed 0.7 percent, and top
insurer Bao Viet Holdings edged up 1.2 percent.
    Pharmaceuticals firm DHG Pharma climbed 2.8
percent, Pha Lai Thermal Power was up 1.3 percent.
Property company Hoang Anh Gia Lai increased 1 percent.
    "This is just a short recovery in a downward trend, led by
good second-quarter earnings reports that have already been
reflected in stock prices in the past weeks," said Tran Minh
Hoang, an investment analyst at Vietcombank Securities.
    The launch on Friday of an asset management company to buy
bad debts from lenders had little impact on banking stocks,
which all closed unchanged.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       493.93           
              PREV. CLOSE       491.78           
                 % CHANGE        0.44%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       495.16           
                      LOW       487.92           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        3.966           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        3.187           
        Change (%) 1-year       19.101           
                                                 
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
                                                 
 
    

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.