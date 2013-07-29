FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index down 0.5 pct at midday, trade slim
July 29, 2013 / 4:51 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index down 0.5 pct at midday, trade slim

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN index fell
0.5 percent at midday on Monday in thin trade after some firms
posted weak second-quarter earnings and foreign investors opted
out on concerns about a scaling back of U.S. stimulus, traders
said.
    Dairy maker Vinamilk lost 0.7 percent, food
processor Masan fell 1.1 percent and property firm
Hoang Anh Gia Lai was down 0.5 percent.
    Energy firm Pha Lai Thermal Power lost 1.7 percent,
followed by top insurer Bao Viet Holdings and Sacombank
, both down 1.2 percent.
    "Foreign investors didn't trade in a large volume, resulting
from the downturn of U.S. market with the Federal Reserve's plan
to start scaling back its stimulus programme," said Doan Minh
Quan, a risk manager at Asia Commercial Bank Securities.
    He added that some local firms had poor second-quarter
earnings, dampening sentiment.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT). 
                 VN Index        491.5           
              PREV. CLOSE       493.93           
                 % CHANGE       -0.49%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       494.36           
                      LOW       489.98           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.308           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        4.093           
        Change (%) 1-year       19.077           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

