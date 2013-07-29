Vietnam index down 0.5 pct at midday, trade slim

HANOI, July 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN index fell 0.5 percent at midday on Monday in thin trade after some firms posted weak second-quarter earnings and foreign investors opted out on concerns about a scaling back of U.S. stimulus, traders said. Dairy maker Vinamilk lost 0.7 percent, food processor Masan fell 1.1 percent and property firm Hoang Anh Gia Lai was down 0.5 percent. Energy firm Pha Lai Thermal Power lost 1.7 percent, followed by top insurer Bao Viet Holdings and Sacombank , both down 1.2 percent. "Foreign investors didn't trade in a large volume, resulting from the downturn of U.S. market with the Federal Reserve's plan to start scaling back its stimulus programme," said Doan Minh Quan, a risk manager at Asia Commercial Bank Securities. He added that some local firms had poor second-quarter earnings, dampening sentiment. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 491.5 PREV. CLOSE 493.93 % CHANGE -0.49% HIGH 494.36 LOW 489.98 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.308 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.093 Change (%) 1-year 19.077 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)