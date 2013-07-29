FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes down 1.7 pct, inflation weighs
July 29, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes down 1.7 pct, inflation weighs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN index closed
down 1.7 percent on Monday, with investors reluctant to trade
after a period of foreign selling and concerns about increasing
inflation, traders said.
    Dairy maker Vinamilk lost 2.1 percent, state energy
firm PetroVietnam Gas and property company Vingroup
 both fell 1.6 percent, followed by Hoang Anh Gia Lai
, down 1 percent as most big caps lost.
     "The most striking factor affecting the stock market was
rising inflation," said Vu Thi Thu Trang, an analyst at
Asia-Pacific Securities, adding that foreign investors' net
selling in three consecutive sessions last week had dented
confidence.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       485.69           
              PREV. CLOSE       493.93           
                 % CHANGE       -1.67%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       494.36           
                      LOW       485.56           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.308           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        4.093           
        Change (%) 1-year       19.077           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

