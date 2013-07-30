FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Vietnam index closes up 0.6 pct, liquidity low
July 30, 2013 / 8:31 AM / in 4 years

REFILE-Vietnam index closes up 0.6 pct, liquidity low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to removed repeated word in lead)
    HANOI, July 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN index was up
0.6 percent at the close on Tuesday, lifted by buying in most
big cap firms but investors stayed cautious, with trade volume
down to a three-week low.
    Energy firm PetroVietnam Gas rose 0.8 percent,
dairy maker Vinamilk edged up 0.7 percent and steel
maker Hoa Phat climbed 3 percent as most blue chips
gained.
    Financials were among the biggest winners, with Vietcombank
 and Eximbank both increasing 0.7 percent and
Vietinbank, up 0.5 percent.
    Trade was expected to be choppy and liquidity low in the
coming sessions, traders said. Many brokers were advising
traders to opt out.  
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       488.54           
              PREV. CLOSE       485.69           
                 % CHANGE        0.59%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       490.36           
                      LOW       485.74           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.948           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        2.356           
        Change (%) 1-year       17.555           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)


