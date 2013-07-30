REFILE-Vietnam index closes up 0.6 pct, liquidity low

(Refiles to removed repeated word in lead) HANOI, July 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN index was up 0.6 percent at the close on Tuesday, lifted by buying in most big cap firms but investors stayed cautious, with trade volume down to a three-week low. Energy firm PetroVietnam Gas rose 0.8 percent, dairy maker Vinamilk edged up 0.7 percent and steel maker Hoa Phat climbed 3 percent as most blue chips gained. Financials were among the biggest winners, with Vietcombank and Eximbank both increasing 0.7 percent and Vietinbank, up 0.5 percent. Trade was expected to be choppy and liquidity low in the coming sessions, traders said. Many brokers were advising traders to opt out. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 488.54 PREV. CLOSE 485.69 % CHANGE 0.59% HIGH 490.36 LOW 485.74 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.948 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.356 Change (%) 1-year 17.555 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)