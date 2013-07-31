FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2013

Vietnam index rises 0.1 pct at midday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index
 edged up 0.1 percent at midday on Wednesday in choppy
trade as most big firms lost and investors stayed largely on the
sidelines.
    Energy firm PetroVietnam Gas climbed 1.6 percent,
dairy maker Vinamilk increased 0.7 percent and property
firm Vingroup edged up 0.8 percent. All other big caps
fell or were unchanged.
    Sacombank shares lost 1.2 percent on what one
analyst said was a rumour that it would merge with another
lender in the near future.
    Unpredictable foreign activity in the market had unnerved
local investors and sentiment was negative, he said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       488.83           
              PREV. CLOSE       488.54           
                 % CHANGE        0.06%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       490.86           
                      LOW        487.1           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth         1.54           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        2.957           
        Change (%) 1-year       17.721           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
    

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
