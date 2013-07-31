FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes up 0.7 pct in cautious trade
July 31, 2013 / 8:13 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.7 pct in cautious trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN index closed
up 0.7 percent on Wednesday in thin trade, against declines in
Southeast Asian markets and led by buying in blue chips as most
investors opted out in hope of an uptrend.
    Energy firm PetroVietnam Gas climbed 3.1 percent,
dairy maker Vinamilk rose 2.1 percent, and property
firm Vingroup was up 1.6 percent. 
    Pharmaceuticals firm DHG Pharma increased 1.9
percent, followed by Eximbank and Sai Gon Securities
, up 0.7 and 0.6 percent respectively.
    The index would continue to fluctuate in the absence of any
positive macro economics news, a trader said. Many securities
firms advised investors to hold on to their shares and wait for
an increase in liquidity.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       491.85           
              PREV. CLOSE       488.54           
                 % CHANGE        0.68%           
                                                 
                     HIGH        493.1           
                      LOW        487.1           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth         1.54           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        2.957           
        Change (%) 1-year       17.721           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

