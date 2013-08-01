FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 0.3 pct at midday
#Financials
August 1, 2013 / 4:47 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index rises 0.3 pct at midday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam's bechmark VN index 
rose 0.3 percent at midday on Thursday led by some blue-chip
buying in thin and cautious trade.
    PetroVietnam Gas increased 0.8 percent, property
firms Vingroup and Hoang Anh Gia Lai edged up
0.8 percent and 1.5 percent respectively. Pha Lai Thermal Power
 climbed 2.6 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index        493.4           
              PREV. CLOSE       491.85           
                 % CHANGE        0.32%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       494.31           
                      LOW       489.57           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.228           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        3.654           
        Change (%) 1-year       18.667           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

