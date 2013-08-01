FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes up 0.1 pct, blue chips give lift
August 1, 2013 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.1 pct, blue chips give lift

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index 
closed up 0.1 percent on Thursday in slim trade, lifted by some
buying in blue chips as most investors stayed out.
    Nine of the top 20 firms by market capitalism gained. Trade
volume in the session was the second lowest amount since July 9.
    Property and energy firms led the rise, with Vingroup
 increasing 0.8 percent and Hoang Anh Gia Lai 
edging up 1 percent.
    Pha Lai Thermal Power rose 1.75 percent,
pharmaceuticals firm DHG Phamar soared 3.7 percent,
followed by Vinacafe Bien Hoa, up 1.7 percent. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       492.43           
              PREV. CLOSE       491.85           
                 % CHANGE        0.12%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       494.31           
                      LOW       489.57           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.228           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        3.654           
        Change (%) 1-year       18.667           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

