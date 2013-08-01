Vietnam index closes up 0.1 pct, blue chips give lift

HANOI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index closed up 0.1 percent on Thursday in slim trade, lifted by some buying in blue chips as most investors stayed out. Nine of the top 20 firms by market capitalism gained. Trade volume in the session was the second lowest amount since July 9. Property and energy firms led the rise, with Vingroup increasing 0.8 percent and Hoang Anh Gia Lai edging up 1 percent. Pha Lai Thermal Power rose 1.75 percent, pharmaceuticals firm DHG Phamar soared 3.7 percent, followed by Vinacafe Bien Hoa, up 1.7 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 492.43 PREV. CLOSE 491.85 % CHANGE 0.12% HIGH 494.31 LOW 489.57 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.228 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.654 Change (%) 1-year 18.667 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)