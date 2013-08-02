FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index gains up 0.5 pct at midday
August 2, 2013 / 5:06 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index gains up 0.5 pct at midday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN index gained
0.5 percent at midday on Friday in thin trade, as investors
bought blue chips impacted by increases this week in some retail
prices.
    Liquefied petroleum gas, electricity and milk prices all
rose on Thursday.
    Dairy maker Vinamilk gained 0.7 percent,
PetroVietnam Fertiliser increased 1.3 percent and Pha
Lai Thermal Power was up 0.4 percent. Vietcombank
 rose 1.1 percent and top insurer Bao Viet Holdings
 gained 1.4 percent.
    "The increase in the price of gas, electricity and milk
helped to lift shares of the dairy maker and energy firms,
though most investors are waiting for better opportunities,"
said Doan Minh Quan of Asia Commercial Bank.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       494.82           
              PREV. CLOSE       492.43           
                 % CHANGE        0.49%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       495.71           
                      LOW       493.02           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.581           
        Change (%) 3-mnth        3.777           
        Change (%) 1-year       19.363           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

