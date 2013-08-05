FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index flat at midday, trade thin
#Healthcare
August 5, 2013 / 5:10 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index flat at midday, trade thin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index 
in Ho Chi Minh City edged up 0.08 percent at midday on Monday in
scant trade, buoyed by some buying in blue chip firms.
    The biggest gainers were pharmaceutical DHG Pharma,
which soared 5.2 percent, confectionary company Kinh Do
, up 4.6 percent and technology firm FPT, which
rose 3 percent.
    Investors looked to be hesitant for a second week, as some
brokers had advised, after volatility during the earnings season
and a lack of optimism about the country's sluggish economy.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
    
               VN Index     495.07          
            PREV. CLOSE     494.66          
               % CHANGE      0.08%          
                                            
                   HIGH     496.74          
                    LOW     493.16          
                                            
      Change (%) 1-mnth      0.984          
      Change (%) 3-mnth      4.575          
      Change (%) 1-year      18.88          
                                            
           52-week high     533.15  10-Jun-1
                                           3
           52-week low      372.39  5-Nov-12
                                            
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

