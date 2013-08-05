FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index closes down 0.2 pct, big caps lead fall
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 5, 2013 / 8:43 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index closes down 0.2 pct, big caps lead fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index closed
down 0.2 percent on Monday in slim trade, with little appetite
from investors now that earnings season is over and inflation
risks loom, analysts said.
    The two biggest companies by capitalisation led the decline,
with PetroVietnam Gas down 0.8 percent and diary maker
Vinamilk losing 1.4 percent. Real estate company Hoang
Anh Gia Lai dropped 1 percent and food processor Masan
Group fell 0.6 percent.
    Trading volume was the second lowest recorded in the past
three months as investors await better news on the economy. The
26.3 million shares traded in the previous session was the
lowest since May 3.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT.)
               VN Index     493.66          
            PREV. CLOSE     494.66          
               % CHANGE     -0.20%          
                                            
                   HIGH     496.74          
                    LOW     492.75          
                                            
      Change (%) 1-mnth      0.984          
      Change (%) 3-mnth      4.575          
      Change (%) 1-year      18.88          
                                            
           52-week high     533.15  10-Jun-1
                                           3
           52-week low      372.39  5-Nov-12
                                            
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.