Vietnam index rises 0.1 pct at midday, trade slim
#Financials
August 6, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.1 pct at midday, trade slim

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index edged up
0.12 percent at midday on Tuesday with buying in a handful of
blue chips providing some lift as trade volume remained low for
a fourth straight session.
    The biggest firm by capitalisation PetroVietnam Gas 
was among the climbers, up 0.8 percent. Dairy maker Vinamilk
 rose 0.7 percent after the company clarified it did not
import the milk powder from New Zealand's Fonterra that
has been found to be contaminated, traders said.
    Shares in the confectionary company Kinh Do gained
2.9 percent on expectations demand for cakes would soar in the
weeks ahead.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT.
               VN Index     494.25          
            PREV. CLOSE     493.66          
               % CHANGE      0.12%          
                                            
                   HIGH     494.83          
                    LOW     491.91          
                                            
      Change (%) 1-mnth      1.647          
      Change (%) 3-mnth      3.876          
      Change (%) 1-year     18.041          
                                            
           52-week high     533.15  10-Jun-1
                                           3
           52-week low      372.39  5-Nov-12
                                            
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
