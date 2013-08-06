FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes up 0.6 pct, blue chips lead
August 6, 2013

Vietnam index closes up 0.6 pct, blue chips lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index closed up
0.59 percent on Tuesday, boosted by buying demand for blue chips
that lifted trading volume from the previous two days.
    Shares in Vinamilk, Vietnam's top dairy product
maker, gained after the company said it did not import the milk
powder from New Zealand's Fonterra that has been found
contaminated, traders said.
    Shares in PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by
market capitalisation on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, were up
0.8 percent at 65,500 dong ($3.11) each. 
    King Do Corp shares climbed 3.8 percent on
expectations demand for cakes would soar in coming weeks leading
to Sept. 19 when Vietnam marks its mid-autumn festival.
    Real estate companies VinGroup gained 0.8 percent
and Hoang Anh Gia Lai also increased 0.5 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT.)    
                   VN Index       496.56           
                PREV. CLOSE       493.66           
                   % CHANGE        0.59%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       496.56           
                        LOW       491.91           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        1.647           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        3.876           
          Change (%) 1-year       18.041           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,060 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

