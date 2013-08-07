Vietnam index closes up 0.7 pct, sentiment rises

HANOI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index closed up 0.71 percent on Wednesday, driven by several blue chips as sentiment improved, traders said. Shares in PetroVietnam Gas, the market's biggest company by capitalisation, gained 3 percent to 67,500 dong ($3.2) each, the highest since the share debut on Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on May 21, 2012. "The news on the increase in (liquefied petroleum) gas price in the last few days has driven the shares up as investors expect the company's revenue to rise further," said Vu Tran Vinh Thuy at Dai Viet Securities. Technology firm FPT rose 2.4 percent to 46,300 dong ($2.2) per share, hitting the one-year high, and the volume of FPT shares also reached the highest since May 21. Hanoi-based FPT has secured a licence to provide cable television service, becoming the second telecoms firm in Vietnam to have this licence after military-run Viettel, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The market liquidity rose, with trading volume increasing to 40.4 million shares, well above the daily volume in the past four trading days. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at 0801 GMT. VN Index 500.1 PREV. CLOSE 496.56 % CHANGE 0.71% HIGH 502.26 LOW 495.02 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.244 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.687 Change (%) 1-year 17.346 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,040 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)