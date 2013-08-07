FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes up 0.7 pct, sentiment rises
#Asia
August 7, 2013 / 8:56 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index closes up 0.7 pct, sentiment rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index closed up
0.71 percent on Wednesday, driven by several blue chips as
sentiment improved, traders said.
    Shares in PetroVietnam Gas, the market's biggest
company by capitalisation, gained 3 percent to 67,500 dong
($3.2) each, the highest since the share debut on Ho Chi Minh
Stock Exchange on May 21, 2012.
    "The news on the increase in (liquefied petroleum) gas price
in the last few days has driven the shares up as investors
expect the company's revenue to rise further," said Vu Tran Vinh
Thuy at Dai Viet Securities.
    Technology firm FPT rose 2.4 percent to 46,300 dong
($2.2) per share, hitting the one-year high, and the volume of
FPT shares also reached the highest since May 21.
    Hanoi-based FPT has secured a licence to provide cable
television service, becoming the second telecoms firm in Vietnam
to have this licence after military-run Viettel, it said in a
statement on Wednesday.
    The market liquidity rose, with trading volume increasing to
40.4 million shares, well above the daily volume in the past
four trading days.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at 0801 GMT.   
                   VN Index        500.1           
                PREV. CLOSE       496.56           
                   % CHANGE        0.71%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       502.26           
                        LOW       495.02           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        2.244           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        1.687           
          Change (%) 1-year       17.346           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,040 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
