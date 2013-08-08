FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index down 0.3 pct at midday
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 8, 2013 / 5:06 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index down 0.3 pct at midday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
was down 0.32 percent at midday on Thursday as investors took
short-term profit on a few blue chips that posted gains in
earlier sessions.
    Share in confectionary company Kinh Do lost 1.8
percent after investors cashed in on the stock's gain of 11.7
percent over the past five trading days, on anticipation of
increased cake sales.
    PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by
capitalisation, was down 0.7 percent to 67,000 dong ($3.18) per
share, after hitting a record high price yesterday.
    Volume was slim and traders said the more superstitious
local investors were wary of trading during what Vietnamese
consider a "ghost month" in the lunar calendar.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT.)
               VN Index     498.52          
            PREV. CLOSE      500.1          
               % CHANGE     -0.32%          
                                            
                   HIGH     503.51          
                    LOW     498.52          
                                            
      Change (%) 1-mnth      2.973          
      Change (%) 3-mnth       2.99          
      Change (%) 1-year     18.367          
                                            
           52-week high     533.15  10-Jun-1
                                           3
           52-week low      372.39  5-Nov-12
                                            
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.