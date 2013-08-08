FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes down 0.4 pct, volume slim
August 8, 2013 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes down 0.4 pct, volume slim

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index closed
down 0.38 percent on Thursday as investors took short-term
profit on blue chips, ending a two-day rise earlier this week.
    Shares in Ho Chi Minh City-based confectionary maker Kinh Do
Corp fell 4.6 percent to end at 52,000 dong ($2.5)
each. The share had risen 11.7 percent in the past five days as
investors anticipated moon-cake sales to rise in coming weeks.
    Technology firm FPT lost 2.4 percent to 45,200 dong
($2.15) per share after hitting an one-year high on Wednesday.
    Shares in BaoViet Holdings, the country's biggest
insurer, lost 1.2 percent and pharmaceutical firm DHG Pharma
 fell 1.7 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT.)
                   VN Index       498.22           
                PREV. CLOSE        500.1           
                   % CHANGE       -0.38%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       503.51           
                        LOW       497.05           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        2.973           
          Change (%) 3-mnth         2.99           
          Change (%) 1-year       18.367           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,070 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

