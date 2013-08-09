FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.7 pct at midday, foreigners more active
August 9, 2013 / 5:06 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index up 0.7 pct at midday, foreigners more active

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index rose 0.68
percent to 501.62 points at midday, with foreign investors
buying more blue chips, analysts said on Friday.
    Shares in PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by
market value on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, gained 2.2
percent to 69,000 dong ($3.27) each.
    PetroVietnam Drilling, also a subsidiary of state
oil group Petrovietnam, was up 4.8 percent. Food producer Masan
Group Corp climbed 1.1 percent and confectionary firm
Kinh Do Corp increased 2.9 percent.
    Volume was still fairly low as the market was awaiting more
news, including the first deal to be announced by the Vietnam
Asset Management Company, an analyst said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT.)
                   VN Index       501.62           
                PREV. CLOSE       498.22           
                   % CHANGE        0.68%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       502.04           
                        LOW       498.88           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth          3.2           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        2.711           
          Change (%) 1-year       17.624           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,070 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

