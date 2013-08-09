Vietnam index closes up 0.48 pct, volume drops

HANOI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index rebounded from Thursday's fall to end up 0.48 percent at 500.62 points on Friday, supported by buying demand for several blue chips even as volume was low. Shares in confectionary firm Kinh Do Corp gained 1.92 percent to end at 53,000 dong ($2.5), while PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm by market value, closed up 1.48 percent at 68,500 dong. "Volume, however, has been falling and investors are still waiting for better news that could help boost liquidity," said a Vietnamese trader in Hanoi. Volume edged down to 27.86 million shares on Friday, down by a nearly a third from an average volume of 42 million shares per day in July, Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange data show. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT.) VN Index 500.62 PREV. CLOSE 498.22 % CHANGE 0.48% HIGH 502.04 LOW 498.88 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.2 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.711 Change (%) 1-year 17.624 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,070 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)