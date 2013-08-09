FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.48 pct, volume drops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index rebounded
from Thursday's fall to end up 0.48 percent at 500.62 points on
Friday, supported by buying demand for several blue chips even
as volume was low.
    Shares in confectionary firm Kinh Do Corp gained
1.92 percent to end at 53,000 dong ($2.5), while PetroVietnam
Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm by market value,
closed up 1.48 percent at 68,500 dong.
    "Volume, however, has been falling and investors are still
waiting for better news that could help boost liquidity," said a
Vietnamese trader in Hanoi.
    Volume edged down to 27.86 million shares on Friday, down by
a nearly a third from an average volume of 42 million shares per
day in July, Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange data show.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT.)
                   VN Index       500.62           
                PREV. CLOSE       498.22           
                   % CHANGE        0.48%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       502.04           
                        LOW       498.88           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth          3.2           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        2.711           
          Change (%) 1-year       17.624           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,070 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

