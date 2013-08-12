FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index down 0.13 pct at midday, volume falls
August 12, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index down 0.13 pct at midday, volume falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index was down
0.13 percent at 499.95 points at midday, with several blue chips
losing ground, while volumes plunged as most investors stayed on
the sidelines.
    Shares in PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest firm by
market value, lost 0.7 percent to 68,000 dong ($3.23) each,
while stocks of food producer Masan Group Corp dipped
0.56 percent to 89,000 dong each.
    Trading volume halved to 13.78 million shares, from 27.86
million shares at last Friday's close, exchange data shows.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT.)
                   VN Index       499.95           
                PREV. CLOSE       500.62           
                   % CHANGE       -0.13%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       501.39           
                        LOW       498.11           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        3.114           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        2.962           
          Change (%) 1-year       17.247           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,075 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

