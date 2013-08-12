Vietnam stock index ends down 0.23 pct, volume rises

HANOI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index ended 0.23 percent lower at 499.46 points on Monday in higher volume, while blue chips closed mixed. Shares of food producer Masan Group Corp lost 1.12 percent to close at 88,500 dong ($4.20) each, and technology firm FPT fell 0.44 percent to 45,400 dong. Shares in PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest firm by market value, closed up 0.73 percent at 69,000 dong each, reversing losses during the day. Confectionary maker Kinh Do Corp ended up 3.77 percent. Trading volume rose 15 percent to 31.95 million shares, exchange data showed, still well below the average 42 million shares changing hands per day in July. Many investors were still reluctant to trade, waiting for more supportive news, traders said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT) VN Index 499.46 PREV. CLOSE 500.62 % CHANGE -0.23% HIGH 501.39 LOW 497.53 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.114 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.962 Change (%) 1-year 17.247 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,075 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Eric Meijer)