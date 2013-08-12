FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam stock index ends down 0.23 pct, volume rises
August 12, 2013

Vietnam stock index ends down 0.23 pct, volume rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index ended
0.23 percent lower at 499.46 points on Monday in higher volume,
while blue chips closed mixed.  
    Shares of food producer Masan Group Corp lost 1.12
percent to close at 88,500 dong ($4.20) each, and technology
firm FPT fell 0.44 percent to 45,400 dong.
    Shares in PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest firm by
market value, closed up 0.73 percent at 69,000 dong each,
reversing losses during the day. 
    Confectionary maker Kinh Do Corp ended up 3.77
percent.
    Trading volume rose 15 percent to 31.95 million shares,
exchange data showed, still well below the average 42 million
shares changing hands per day in July.
    Many investors were still reluctant to trade, waiting for
more supportive news, traders said. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT)
                   VN Index       499.46           
                PREV. CLOSE       500.62           
                   % CHANGE       -0.23%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       501.39           
                        LOW       497.53           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        3.114           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        2.962           
          Change (%) 1-year       17.247           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,075 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
