FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index up 0.47 pct at midday, blue chips lead
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 13, 2013 / 4:47 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.47 pct at midday, blue chips lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index rose
0.47 percent to 501.83 points at midday in thin volume, with
support coming from the energy and food sectors as well as
several banks.
    Shares in Ho Chi Minh City-based PetroVietnam Gas Corp
, the biggest firm by market value, advanced 2.2 percent
to 69,500 dong ($3.3) each.
    Vinamilk, Vietnam's leading dairy product maker,
gained 1.38 percent to 147,000 dong each.
    Shares of Eximbank increased 0.7 percent,
VietinBank rose 0.53 percent and Vietcombank 
were up 0.37 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT)    
                   VN Index       501.83           
                PREV. CLOSE       499.46           
                   % CHANGE        0.47%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       502.63           
                        LOW          499           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        3.114           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        2.962           
          Change (%) 1-year       17.247           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.