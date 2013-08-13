FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends 0.35 pct down, volume up
August 13, 2013 / 8:27 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index ends 0.35 pct down, volume up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index closed
0.35 percent down at 497.73 points, the second fall in a row,
with trading volume picking up while blue chips ended flat or
lower.
    Shares in Ho Chi Minh City-based PetroVietnam Gas Corp
, the biggest firm by market value, closed unchanged at
68,000 dong ($3.23) each. 
    Food processing firm Ma San Group Corp lost 0.56
percent and Vietcombank fell 0.75 percent, pulling the
index to end 1.73 point lower, just above the session's low of
497.4 points.
    A total of 36.52 million shares changed hands, up 14 percent
from Monday.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT)    
                   VN Index       497.73           
                PREV. CLOSE       499.46           
                   % CHANGE       -0.35%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       502.63           
                        LOW        497.4           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        3.114           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        2.962           
          Change (%) 1-year       17.247           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,070 dong)

 (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

