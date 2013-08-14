FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 0.15 pct by midday
August 14, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index rises 0.15 pct by midday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index edged up
0.15 percent to 498.46 by midday, driven by several blue chips
in the energy and food sectors.
    Shares in Ho Chi Minh City-based PetroVietnam Gas Corp
, the biggest firm by market value, gained 1.47 percent
to 69,000 dong ($3.27).
    Confectionary maker Kinh Do Corp climbed 1.9
percent and DHG Pharmaceutical Co inched up 0.88
percent.
    The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, which fell in the last two
consecutive days, was still waiting for supportive news, traders
said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).    
                   VN Index       498.46           
                PREV. CLOSE       497.73           
                   % CHANGE        0.15%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       499.65           
                        LOW       496.35           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        3.114           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        2.962           
          Change (%) 1-year       17.247           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,070 dong)

 (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)

