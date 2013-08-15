FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index up 0.95 pct at midday on earnings
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 15, 2013 / 4:52 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index up 0.95 pct at midday on earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 advanced 0.95 percent to  508.37 points by midday on
Thursday, slightly off the session's high, as investors sought
blue chips in the energy and banking sectors following positive
earnings reports.
    Shares in PetroVietnam Gas Corp, Vietnam's biggest
firm by market value, were up 2.14 percent at 71,500 dong
($3.39).
    The Ho Chi Minh City-based company's net profit in the first
half of 2013 jumped 55 percent from a year ago to 7.04 trillion
dong ($334 million), it said in a filing to the exchange.
    Hanoi-based VietinBank, the country's biggest
partly private bank in terms of assets, rose 2.09 percent to
19,500 dong, after it reported higher profits for the first half
of 2013.
    Shares in Vietcombank were up 1.5 percent at 27,100
dong by midday, even after the bank said its January-June net
profit fell 12 percent from a year ago.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                   VN Index       508.37           
                PREV. CLOSE       503.57           
                   % CHANGE        0.95%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       509.23           
                        LOW       505.03           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        3.114           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        2.962           
          Change (%) 1-year       17.247           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,070 dong)

 (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.