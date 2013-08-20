FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index dips 0.59 pct at midday on profit taking
August 20, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index dips 0.59 pct at midday on profit taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was down 0.59 percent at 508.01 points by midday in line
with Southeast Asian markets, with property firms leading the
fall as investors snapped short-term profits, traders said.
    Real estate firms lost ground, with Vingroup 
falling 1.52 percent and HAGL Co dropping 0.93 percent.
    Shares of the market's biggest firms by capitalisation also
dipped. PetroVietnam Gas shed 0.7 percent to 71,000
dong ($3.37) each after hitting a record high on Monday, and
dairy product maker Vinamilk lost 0.68 percent.
    Foreign investors actively sold some blue chips for
short-term profit while there were also worries on global
markets about the U.S. Federal Reserve starting to reduce its
stimulus, traders said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT.)
             VN Index    508.01           
          PREV. CLOSE    511.02           
             % CHANGE    -0.59%           
                                          
                 HIGH    510.59           
                  LOW     506.8           
                                          
    Change (%) 1-mnth     1.441           
    Change (%) 3-mnth     4.803           
    Change (%) 1-year    17.896           
                                          
         52-week high    533.15  10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,070 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

