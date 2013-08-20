FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index ends down 1.2 pct as traders await supportive news
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 20, 2013 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index ends down 1.2 pct as traders await supportive news

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed 1.22 percent lower at 504.81 points on Tuesday as
some investors took profits while others waited, hoping for some
supportive news on the economy.
    PetroVietnam Gas, the market's biggest company by
capitalisation, led the fall, losing 2.1 percent to 70,000
($3.32) per share after hitting a record high on Monday.
 
    Dairy product maker Vinamilk, the second-biggest
company on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, dropped 1.35 percent
to 146,000 dong per share.
    Among financial stocks, BaoViet Holdings, Vietnam's
biggest insurer, fell 1.17 percent. VietinBank dropped
1.03 percent and Vietcombank eased 0.74 percent.
    Market sentiment was not positive as Vietnam Asset
Management Company, a central bank-run firm established in late
July to deal with banks' bad debt, has not bought any debt,
traders said. 
    Besides, only a small group of people can access the
30-trillion dong ($1.42 billion) loan package designed to tackle
the frozen real estate market, they said.
    A proposal by market regulators to raise the foreign
ownership limit in listed firms "would take a very long time to
have impact on the listed companies," research director Hoang
Viet Phuong of Saigon Securities wrote in a note to clients on
Tuesday.
    The government has expressed its support for the State
Securities Commission proposal to allow foreign investors to
hold another 10 percent of non-voting shares. The current
ceiling is at 49 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at 0801 GMT.    
                   VN Index       504.81           
                PREV. CLOSE       511.02           
                   % CHANGE       -1.22%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       510.59           
                        LOW       504.11           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        1.441           
          Change (%) 3-mnth        4.803           
          Change (%) 1-year       17.896           
                                                   
               52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
               52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,070 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and
Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.