Vietnam index dips 0.8 pct at midday, inflation hurts sentiment

HANOI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.85 percent to 500.51 points by midday, with blue chips leading the fall as investors were concerned over the consumer price growth this month in major cities, analysts said. Inflation in Hanoi was estimated at 3.16 percent against July, while the rise in Ho Chi Minh City was 0.31 percent in the same period, three stock analysts cited statistics from the two cities as saying. Vietnam's inflation this month is projected to stand between 0.7-1.0 percent against July, after being nearly flat in the past five months, the analysts said in their reports to clients. Shares in PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed company by capitalisation, lost 1.43 percent to 69,000 ($3.27) per share. The stock hit a record high on Monday. Food producer Masan Group dropped 2.33 percent, technology firm FPT Corp was down 1.28 percent and the dairy product maker Vinamilk decreased 0.68 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT) VN Index 500.51 PREV. CLOSE 504.81 % CHANGE -0.85% HIGH 504.78 LOW 500.51 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.208 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.547 Change (%) 1-year 15.443 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,070 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)