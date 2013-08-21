FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index dips 0.8 pct at midday, inflation hurts sentiment
August 21, 2013 / 4:57 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.8 pct at midday, inflation hurts sentiment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 0.85 percent to 500.51 points by midday, with blue
chips leading the fall as investors were concerned over the
consumer price growth this month in major cities, analysts said.
    Inflation in Hanoi was estimated at 3.16 percent against
July, while the rise in Ho Chi Minh City was 0.31 percent in the
same period, three stock analysts cited statistics from the two
cities as saying.
    Vietnam's inflation this month is projected to stand between
0.7-1.0 percent against July, after being nearly flat in the
past five months, the analysts said in their reports to clients.
    Shares in PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest
listed company by capitalisation, lost 1.43 percent to 69,000
($3.27) per share. The stock hit a record high on Monday.
    Food producer Masan Group dropped 2.33 percent,
technology firm FPT Corp was down 1.28 percent and the
dairy product maker Vinamilk decreased 0.68 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT)
             VN Index    500.51           
          PREV. CLOSE    504.81           
             % CHANGE    -0.85%           
                                          
                 HIGH    504.78           
                  LOW    500.51           
                                          
    Change (%) 1-mnth     0.208           
    Change (%) 3-mnth     2.547           
    Change (%) 1-year    15.443           
                                          
         52-week high    533.15  10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,070 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

