Vietnam index falls 0.4 pct on selling by foreigners
August 21, 2013 / 9:12 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index falls 0.4 pct on selling by foreigners

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended down 0.42 percent at 502.7 points on Wednesday
after foreign investors sold local shares on worries over the
timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's trimming of its monetary
stimulus, traders said.
    Foreign investors were net sellers for the past three
sessions, traders added.
    Shares in PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest
listed company by market value, fell 1.43 percent to 69,000 dong
($3.27), driven by foreigners' sales. The stock hit a record
high on Monday.
    Investors also took short-term profits in other blue chips.
Food producer Masan Group lost 2.33 percent, real
estate firm HAGL Co dropped 0.92 percent and BaoViet
Holdings, Vietnam's top insurer, dipped 0.71 percent.
    Sentiment was also hurt by news about high consumer price
index growth that could further push up inflation, said analyst
Doan Thi Anh Nguyet of Saigon Hanoi Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT)
             VN Index     502.7           
          PREV. CLOSE    504.81           
             % CHANGE    -0.42%           
                                          
                 HIGH    504.78           
                  LOW    497.01           
                                          
    Change (%) 1-mnth     0.208           
    Change (%) 3-mnth     2.547           
    Change (%) 1-year    15.443           
                                          
         52-week high    533.15  10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,070 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and
Prateek Chatterjee)

