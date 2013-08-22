Vietnam index drops 0.49 pct, blue chips lead fall

HANOI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dropped 0.49 percent to 500.22 points by midday, led by blue chips falling as foreigners' net selling position hurt sentiment by Vietnamese investors, traders said. Foreign investors were net sellers in the fourth-straight day, taking profits after some blue chips reached their highs, traders added. PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by capitalisation on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, lost 0.72 percent to 68,500 dong ($3.25) per share. This stock hit a record high on Monday. Dairy product maker Vinamilk, the market's second-biggest, fell 0.68 percent to 145,000 dong each. Bank shares also decreased, with Sacombank easing 1.18 percent, Vietcombank losing 0.75 percent and Eximbank dipping 0.7 percent. Shares in the group of banks would not rise soon as the bad debts situation has not been tackled yet, a trader said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT) VN Index 500.22 PREV. CLOSE 502.7 % CHANGE -0.49% HIGH 503.92 LOW 499.75 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.21 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.504 Change (%) 1-year 20.598 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,070 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)