FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index drops 0.49 pct, blue chips lead fall
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 22, 2013 / 4:52 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index drops 0.49 pct, blue chips lead fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 dropped 0.49 percent to 500.22 points by midday, led by
blue chips falling as foreigners' net selling position hurt
sentiment by Vietnamese investors, traders said.
    Foreign investors were net sellers in the fourth-straight
day, taking profits after some blue chips reached their highs,
traders added.
    PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by
capitalisation on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, lost 0.72
percent to 68,500 dong ($3.25) per share. This stock hit a
record high on Monday.
    Dairy product maker Vinamilk, the market's
second-biggest, fell 0.68 percent to 145,000 dong each.
    Bank shares also decreased, with Sacombank easing
1.18 percent, Vietcombank losing 0.75 percent and
Eximbank dipping 0.7 percent.
    Shares in the group of banks would not rise soon as the bad
debts situation has not been tackled yet, a trader said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT)
             VN Index    500.22           
          PREV. CLOSE     502.7           
             % CHANGE    -0.49%           
                                          
                 HIGH    503.92           
                  LOW    499.75           
                                          
    Change (%) 1-mnth     -0.21           
    Change (%) 3-mnth     0.504           
    Change (%) 1-year    20.598           
                                          
         52-week high    533.15  10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,070 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.