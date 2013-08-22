FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
August 22, 2013 / 8:47 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index closes down 1.31 pct, foreign investors net sellers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed down 1.31 percent at 496.12 on Thursday, tracking
regional markets as foreign investors remained net sellers on
the fourth straight day.
    Foreign investors continued to sell blue chip shares to take
profits after some stocks reached record highs. The rise in
Vietnam's inflation in August and the spike in U.S. bond yields
on Thursday also hurt investor sentiment, traders said.
    Shares in PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by
capitalisation, dropped 1.45 percent to 68,000 dong ($3.22). The
company's shares had hit a record high on Monday.
    Dairy products maker Vinamilk's shares fell 2.05
percent to 143,000 dong.
    Real estate firm Hoang Anh Gia Lai lost 2.78
percent, while the Hanoi-based Vietcombank eased 2.61
percent.
    "Hoang Anh Gia Lai shares are losing their attraction after
the company said on Monday it has to sell some businesses to pay
debts," said Vu Tran Vinh Thuy of Dai Viet Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT.)
             VN Index    496.12           
          PREV. CLOSE     502.7           
             % CHANGE    -1.31%           
                                          
                 HIGH    503.92           
                  LOW     494.4           
                                          
    Change (%) 1-mnth     -0.21           
    Change (%) 3-mnth     0.504           
    Change (%) 1-year    20.598           
                                          
         52-week high    533.15  10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,110 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

