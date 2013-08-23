FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index drops 1.1 pct on foreigners selling
August 23, 2013

Vietnam index drops 1.1 pct on foreigners selling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 lost 1.1 percent to 490.68 points by midday as foreign
investors kept selling shares more than what they were buying,
which has hurt Vietnamese investors' sentiment, traders said.
    Foreign investors were taking profits from several blue
chips while the market lacked supportive economic news, having
skirted an announcement on lower retail petrol prices on
Thursday, a trader said. 
    Shares in the market's biggest firms by capitalisation lost
ground. Dairy product maker Vinamilk dropped 2.8
percent to 139,000 dong ($6.58) each and PetroVietnam Gas
 eased 0.74 percent to 67,500 dong per share.
    Finance and real estate stocks also tracked the fall, with
Hanoi-based Vietcombank dipping 1.92 percent, Sacombank
 easing 1.18 percent and BaoViet Holdings,
Vietnam's biggest insurer, losing 1.7 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT)
             VN Index    490.68           
          PREV. CLOSE    496.12           
             % CHANGE    -1.10%           
                                          
                 HIGH    497.89           
                  LOW    489.33           
                                          
    Change (%) 1-mnth    -1.984           
    Change (%) 3-mnth    -1.217           
    Change (%) 1-year    20.937           
                                          
         52-week high    533.15  10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,120 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
