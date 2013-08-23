FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends down 1.87 pct on foreign selling
#Market News
August 23, 2013 / 8:46 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index ends down 1.87 pct on foreign selling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed down 1.87 percent at 486.82 on Friday as foreign
investors actively sold large cap stocks to take profit,
extending the market's fall to the fourth day, analysts said.
    Shares in BaoViet Holdings, Vietnam's biggest
insurer, lost 5.84 percent to end at 38,700 dong, driven by the
net selling of the U.S.-based exchange-traded fund Van Eck
Market Vectors Vietnam, an analyst said.
    Dairy products maker Vinamilk closed down 4.9
percent at 136,000 dong and food processor Masan Group Corp
 dropped 2.99 percent.
    Real estate companies also tracked the fall, with Hoang Anh
Gia Lai dipping 1.43 percent and the Hanoi-based
VinGroup easing 0.75 percent.
    "Foreign investors sold blue chips this week to take profits
after those stocks reached their high prices and it affected
negatively on domestic investors," analyst Vu Duy Khanh of
Navibank Securities said. 
    The index, which has fallen repeatedly since Tuesday, could
dip further to about 480 next week, Khanh added.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT)
             VN Index    486.82            
          PREV. CLOSE    496.12            
             % CHANGE    -1.87%            
                                           
                 HIGH    497.89            
                  LOW    482.78            
                                           
    Change (%) 1-mnth    -1.984            
    Change (%) 3-mnth    -1.217            
    Change (%) 1-year    20.937            
                                           
         52-week high    533.15   10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39    5-Nov-12

