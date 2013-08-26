FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index falls 1.21 pct on foreigners selling
August 26, 2013 / 4:56 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index falls 1.21 pct on foreigners selling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 1.21 percent to 480.91 points by midday on selling
pressure by foreigners that affected local investors, analysts
said.
    Commercial bank shares lead the fall, with Vietcombank
 losing 2.38 percent, Sacombank dropping 1.17
percent and Military Commercial Bank easing 0.76
percent.
    Some other blue chips also lost ground. Food producer Masan
Group dipped 3.09 percent to 78,500 dong ($3.71) per
share and real estate firm VinGroup fell 2.27 percent
to 64,500 dong each.
    Exchange-traded funds extending their net selling positions
is very risky, and the investors' confidence index has become
"pessimistic", analysts of VietCapital Securities said in a note
to clients on Monday.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT)
             VN Index    480.91           
          PREV. CLOSE    486.82           
             % CHANGE    -1.21%           
                                          
                 HIGH    485.59           
                  LOW    479.39           
                                          
    Change (%) 1-mnth    -3.464           
    Change (%) 3-mnth    -2.288           
    Change (%) 1-year     23.93           
                                          
         52-week high    533.15  10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,140 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
