FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index closes up 0.8 pct on bargain-hunting
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 26, 2013 / 8:42 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index closes up 0.8 pct on bargain-hunting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed up 0.76 percent at 490.54 points on Monday as
investors picked big-cap stocks at cheaper prices after four
straight days of losses on the index, traders said.
    PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by
capitalisation, finished up 1.48 percent to 68,500 dong ($3.24)
per share and Food producer Masan Group gained 1.85
percent. Vinacafe Bien Hoa soared 6.25 percent.
    Dairy maker Vinamilk rose almost 3 percent to
140,000 dong each. The stock slumped 4.9 percent on Friday, its
biggest fall in nearly one year.
    "The market is responding to positive sentiment. Investors
were less concerned about high inflation and some stocks are at
good prices," said Vu Thi Thu Trang, an analyst at Asia-Pacific
Securities.
    The index would move sideways or rise further this week,
Trang added.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT)
             VN Index    490.54           
          PREV. CLOSE    486.82           
             % CHANGE     0.76%           
                                          
                 HIGH    490.54           
                  LOW    478.59           
                                          
    Change (%) 1-mnth    -3.464           
    Change (%) 3-mnth    -2.288           
    Change (%) 1-year     23.93           
                                          
         52-week high    533.15  10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.