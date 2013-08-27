Vietnam index loses 0.6 pct, blue chips lead fall

HANOI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index lost 0.64 percent to 487.4 points by midday, tracking falls on regional markets as foreign investors sold blue chips, analysts said. Shares in Vietnam's two biggest companies by capitalisation lead the fall, with PetroVietnam Gas dipping 0.73 percent to 68,000 dong ($3.22) each and dairy product maker Vinamilk easing 0.71 percent to 139,000 dong per share. Stocks of BaoViet Holdings, Vietnam's biggest insurer, fell 1.79 percent and real estate firm HAGL Co was down 0.96 percent. The pressure of foreigners selling is very risky and the market is looking for supportive news to lift the sentiment, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT) VN Index 487.4 PREV. CLOSE 490.54 % CHANGE -0.64% HIGH 488.49 LOW 486 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.686 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.939 Change (%) 1-year 22.721 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,130 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)