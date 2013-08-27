FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index loses 0.6 pct, blue chips lead fall
August 27, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index loses 0.6 pct, blue chips lead fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 lost 0.64 percent to 487.4 points by midday, tracking
falls on regional markets as foreign investors sold blue chips,
analysts said.
    Shares in Vietnam's two biggest companies by capitalisation
lead the fall, with PetroVietnam Gas dipping 0.73
percent to 68,000 dong ($3.22) each and dairy product maker
Vinamilk easing 0.71 percent to 139,000 dong per share.
    Stocks of BaoViet Holdings, Vietnam's biggest
insurer, fell 1.79 percent and real estate firm HAGL Co 
was down 0.96 percent.
    The pressure of foreigners selling is very risky and the
market is looking for supportive news to lift the sentiment,
analysts said. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT)
             VN Index     487.4           
          PREV. CLOSE    490.54           
             % CHANGE    -0.64%           
                                          
                 HIGH    488.49           
                  LOW       486           
                                          
    Change (%) 1-mnth    -0.686           
    Change (%) 3-mnth    -1.939           
    Change (%) 1-year    22.721           
                                          
         52-week high    533.15  10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,130 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

