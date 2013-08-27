FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes down 1 pct, volume slumps
August 27, 2013 / 8:28 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index closes down 1 pct, volume slumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index closed
down 1 percent at 485.57 points on Tuesday in low volume, with
net foreign selling for a seventh straight session prompting
most local investors to opt out.
    PetroVietnam Gas led the fall, dropping 2.2 percent
to 67,000 dong ($3.17) per share. Real estate firms also took a
slump, with VinGroup down 1.5 percent to 64,000 dong
each and HAGL dipping 1.4 percent to 20,600 dong.
    Top insurer BaoViet Holdings eased 2.6 percent and
Pha Lai Thermal Power was down 4 percent.
    The 27.8 million shares traded was the lowest volume since
Aug. 2, data on the exchange shows. Brokers have recommended
investors await better news on the economy, according to
traders. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT.)
             VN Index    485.57           
          PREV. CLOSE    490.54           
             % CHANGE    -1.01%           
                                          
                 HIGH    489.89           
                  LOW    485.57           
                                          
    Change (%) 1-mnth    -0.686           
    Change (%) 3-mnth    -1.939           
    Change (%) 1-year    22.721           
                                          
         52-week high    533.15  10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,130 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

