FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index falls 2.4 pct as global shares slump
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 28, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index falls 2.4 pct as global shares slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The VN Index in Vietnam
fell 2.4 percent at midday on Wednesday, tracking falls on
global markets driven by fears of a possible U.S.-led military
intervention in troubled Syria, traders said.
    The top 30 firms by capitalisation on the Ho Chi Minh City
stock exchange's VN30 index all lost ground, led by real estate
firms and banks.
    Vingroup tumbled 3.9 percent and HAGL lost
1 percent. Vietcombank fell 1.6 percent, VietinBank
 2.1 percent and Sacombank slipped 1.2 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT.)
             VN Index    473.97           
          PREV. CLOSE    485.57           
             % CHANGE    -2.39%           
                                          
                 HIGH    482.48           
                  LOW    470.65           
                                          
    Change (%) 1-mnth    -1.693           
    Change (%) 3-mnth    -5.238           
    Change (%) 1-year    25.733           
                                          
         52-week high    533.15  10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.