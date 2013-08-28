FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index closes down 2.5 pct at 2-month low
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 28, 2013 / 8:46 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes down 2.5 pct at 2-month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 2.5 percent on Wednesday to post its biggest loss in
two months as traders sold off shares and sought other
investment options on concerns about gloomy global markets.
    The index closed at 473.30 points, the biggest fall since
June 25. All but one of the top 30 big-cap stocks ended down,
with dairy maker Vinamilk sliding 4.3 percent to
133,000 dong ($6.3) a share, a low of almost two months.
    Top insurer BaoViet Holdings sank 6.3 percent to
35,600 dong each, its lowest value this year, while state energy
firm PetroVietnam Gas dropped 3 percent and VietcomBank
 lost 2 percent.
    "Investors sold equity and started to buy gold as they're
concerned over possible U.S.-led military action in Syria,
especially foreign investors," said Nguyen Anh Tuan of FLC
Securities.
    Vietnamese investors often turn to the popular safe haven of
gold when stocks and bonds are unfavourable. The selling price
of country's benchmark SJC branded gold was 38.8 million dong
per tael on Wednesday, a high of more than one month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.