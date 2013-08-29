FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index flat, sentiment rises after slump
August 29, 2013 / 5:26 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index flat, sentiment rises after slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index edged
down 0.03 percent at midday on Thursday, bucking a regional
rebound as some investors bought stocks at bargain prices after
global market sentiment picked up, analysts said.
    Vietinbank led the recovery with a 3.2 percent gain
after losing 1.6 percent on the previous day. The bank announced
a new share issue of more than 4.57 trillion dong ($216 million)
late on Wednesday.
    PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by
capitalisation, rose 0.8 percent to 65,500 dong each having lost
5.1 percent over the past two days. Real estate firm Hoang Anh
Gia Lai eased 0.5 percent.
    Some blue chips stayed down, with real estate company
VinGroup losing 2.4 percent and food producer Masan
Group sliding 0.6 percent to 80,500 dong, its lowest
price in 20 months.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT.)
             VN Index    473.16           
          PREV. CLOSE     473.3           
             % CHANGE    -0.03%           
                                          
                 HIGH    477.09           
                  LOW    471.47           
                                          
    Change (%) 1-mnth    -4.177           
    Change (%) 3-mnth    -8.334           
    Change (%) 1-year    22.687           
                                          
         52-week high    533.15  10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39   5-Nov-12
 
($1 = 21167.5000 Vietnam dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

