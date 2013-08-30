FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index falls 0.3 pct; foreign outflows dull sentiment
August 30, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index falls 0.3 pct; foreign outflows dull sentiment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 0.28 percent at midday on Friday, pulled down by a
third straight day of net foreign selling that put off local
investors, analysts said.
    Dairy maker Vinamilk led with a 1.5 percent slide
to 130,000 dong ($6.16) per share. The stock lost 4.3 percent
over past two days. State energy firm PetroVietnam Gas 
dropped 0.8 percent to 64,500 dong each and food processor Masan
Group dipped 0.6 percent.
    Vietcombank bucked the trend with a 1.7 percent
gain after investors snapped up the stock at a bargain price
following a slump of 5.3 percent on Thursday to 23,300 dong a
share, nearly a nine-month low.
    Foreigners sold about 200 billion dong of equities on the Ho
Chi Minh Stock Exchange on Thursday, according to exchange data.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT.)
             VN Index    467.23           
          PREV. CLOSE    468.55           
             % CHANGE    -0.28%           
                                          
                 HIGH    471.27           
                  LOW    462.13           
                                          
    Change (%) 1-mnth    -3.529           
    Change (%) 3-mnth    -9.035           
    Change (%) 1-year    19.206           
                                          
         52-week high    533.15  10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

