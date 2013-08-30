Vietnam index falls 0.3 pct; foreign outflows dull sentiment

HANOI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.28 percent at midday on Friday, pulled down by a third straight day of net foreign selling that put off local investors, analysts said. Dairy maker Vinamilk led with a 1.5 percent slide to 130,000 dong ($6.16) per share. The stock lost 4.3 percent over past two days. State energy firm PetroVietnam Gas dropped 0.8 percent to 64,500 dong each and food processor Masan Group dipped 0.6 percent. Vietcombank bucked the trend with a 1.7 percent gain after investors snapped up the stock at a bargain price following a slump of 5.3 percent on Thursday to 23,300 dong a share, nearly a nine-month low. Foreigners sold about 200 billion dong of equities on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on Thursday, according to exchange data. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT.) VN Index 467.23 PREV. CLOSE 468.55 % CHANGE -0.28% HIGH 471.27 LOW 462.13 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.529 Change (%) 3-mnth -9.035 Change (%) 1-year 19.206 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)