Vietnam index closes up 0.9 pct, sentiment improves
August 30, 2013 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.9 pct, sentiment improves

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed up 0.89 percent at 472.7 on Friday after falling
for three straight days as investors were less concerned over
actions against Syria and foreigners started buying Vietnamese
stocks, traders said.
    Britain's parliament rejected British participation in any
military action against Syria, while China said there should be
no rush to force U.N. Security Council action against Syria.
 
    The index was lifted mostly by finance stocks. Vietcombank
 jumped 6 percent to 24,700 dong as investors bought the
stock at a bargain price. The stock fell 5.3 percent on Thursday
to the lowest in nearly nine months.
    BaoViet Holdings gained 5.6 percent and Eximbank
 increased 4.3 percent. Real estate firms also followed
the gain, with VinGroup rising 1.6 percent and HAGL Co
 gaining 1 percent.
    "The index wouldn't lose further next week as the local
investors' sentiment gets better and the trading volume would
rise," trader Phan Dung Khanh at Maybank Kim Eng Securities
said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT)
             VN Index     472.7           
          PREV. CLOSE    468.55           
             % CHANGE     0.89%           
                                          
                 HIGH     472.7           
                  LOW    462.13           
                                          
    Change (%) 1-mnth    -3.529           
    Change (%) 3-mnth    -9.035           
    Change (%) 1-year    19.206           
                                          
         52-week high    533.15  10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,120 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
