Vietnam index eases 0.1 percent
September 3, 2013 / 8:31 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index eases 0.1 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index closed
down 0.11 percent on Tuesday against a rise in regional
sharemarkets as foreigners continued selling and local investors
traded cautiously, analysts said.
    Commercial banks led the fall with Vietcombank 
plunging 4 percent, Eximbank dropping 1.4 percent and
Vietinbank down 1 percent. Real estate firms also lost,
with Hoang Anh Gia Lai down 1 percent and VinGroup
 0.8 percent.
    Investors were trading cautiously, awaiting clarity on
whether the United States would take military action in troubled
Syria before making trading decisions, said Doan Thi Anh Nguyet,
an analyst at Saigon-Hanoi Securities.
    Trading volume was 29 million shares, below the five-day
average of 36.9 million shares, according to Ho Chi Minh City
Stock Exchange data.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT.)
             VN Index    472.17           
          PREV. CLOSE     472.7           
             % CHANGE    -0.11%           
                                          
                 HIGH    477.08           
                  LOW    470.26           
                                          
    Change (%) 1-mnth    -3.242           
    Change (%) 3-mnth    -9.349           
    Change (%) 1-year    18.993           
                                          
         52-week high    533.15  10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
