Vietnam index loses 0.45 pct; trade cautious
September 4, 2013 / 4:52 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index loses 0.45 pct; trade cautious

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index fell
0.45 percent at midday on Tuesday, tracking losses on Asian
markets as a foreign selling trend continued and investors were
cautious about the potential fallout from any military
intervention in Syria, analysts said.
    Real estate firms led the decline on the Ho Chi Minh City
Stock Exchange, with Hoang Anh Gia Lai down 2 percent
and VinGroup 1.6 percent. BaoViet Holdings,
Vietnam's biggest insurer, lost 3.1 percent and food producer
Masan Group slid 1.2 percent.
    Dairy firm Vinamilk was the only bright spot among
the blue chips, gaining 2.3 percent to 136,000 dong ($6.4) per
share. The company was ranked as the country's best listed firm
by Forbes magazine Vietnam on Tuesday.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT.)
             VN Index    470.05           
          PREV. CLOSE    472.17           
             % CHANGE    -0.45%           
                                          
                 HIGH    476.42           
                  LOW     469.3           
                                          
    Change (%) 1-mnth    -4.547           
    Change (%) 3-mnth    -8.677           
    Change (%) 1-year    19.229           
                                          
         52-week high    533.15  10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1= 21,100 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
