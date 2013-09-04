FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index loses 0.15 pct, foreign selling weighs
September 4, 2013 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index loses 0.15 pct, foreign selling weighs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 eased 0.15 percent at the close on Wednesday, tracking a
regional market fall as foreign investors extended a selling run
that pushed trade volume to a two-month high.
    Pha Lai Thermal Power Co slumped 4 percent as a
result of net selling by one exchange traded fund. Top insurer
BaoViet Holdings fell 2.8 percent and real estate firm
Hoang Anh Gia Lai lost 2 percent.
    Appetite was weak in most Asian markets amid concern about
possible U.S. military strikes on Syrian state targets.
 
    Trading volume was the highest level since June 26 at 69.3
million shares. Foreign investors offloaded a net 264 billion
dong ($12.5 million) in the previous three days and analysts
said sentiment was unlikely to improve in the absence of any
positive news about the country's lacklustre economy.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT.)
             VN Index    471.45           
          PREV. CLOSE    472.17           
             % CHANGE    -0.15%           
                                          
                 HIGH    476.42           
                  LOW     469.3           
                                          
    Change (%) 1-mnth    -4.547           
    Change (%) 3-mnth    -8.677           
    Change (%) 1-year    19.229           
                                          
         52-week high    533.15  10-Jun-13
         52-week low     372.39   5-Nov-12
 
($1 = 21,150 Vietnam dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

