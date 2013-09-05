FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 0.7 pct at midday
September 5, 2013 / 5:21 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index rises 0.7 pct at midday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed up 0.73 percent at midday on Thursday, recovering
slightly from two days of losses and tracking a rebound in the
region's sharemarkets.
    Banks, energy and property stocks had mixed fortunes but
most blue chips were in positive territory. Top insurer BaoViet
Holding led the climb with a 2.89 percent gain,
followed by a 2.21 percent rise for dairy firm Vinamilk 
as investors snapped up a stock beaten down by a bout of foreign
selling in recent weeks.
    Coffee firm Vinacafe Bien Hoa dropped 4.71 percent
and pharmaceutical DHG Pharma lost 0.92 percent.
    A possible decision by the United States to launch military
strikes in Syria would hurt sentiment, while the rally on the Ho
Chi Minh City bourse was likely be limited, said Vu Tran Vinh
Thuy of Dai Viet Securities. 
    "Sentiment is cautious as investors still have not much
faith in stocks," he said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0450
GMT.
                 VN Index       474.89           
              PREV. CLOSE       471.45           
                 % CHANGE        0.73%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       475.93           
                      LOW       470.72           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -4.692           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -7.684           
        Change (%) 1-year       17.253           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 
 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
