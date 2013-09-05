FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 1.3 pct, production, property lead
#Asia
September 5, 2013 / 8:56 AM / in 4 years

Vietnam index rises 1.3 pct, production, property lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 1.3 percent to close at 477.57 points on
Thursday, rebounding gently after two falls earlier this week,
with production, bank and property stocks leading the gain.
    Shares of BaoViet Holdings, Vietnam's largest
insurance firm, jumped 5.78 percent to end at 36,600 dong
($1.73) each. 
    The rise showed investors' improved sentiment, analyst Doan
Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities said, after the stock
had mostly been down since Aug. 20.
    Property firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp 
rose 3.77 percent and Hanoi-based Vietcombank increased
2.1 percent, based on the exchange data.
    Stocks of Vinamilk, Vietnam's top dairy product
maker, also extended gains, rising 2.2 percent as investors
restructured portfolio, shifting funds into the production
sector from banks and property stocks, Nguyet said.
    But many investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting on Sept. 17-18. They were also waiting
for updates from the U.S. possible military attack on Syria.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at 0822 GMT.    
                 VN Index       477.57           
              PREV. CLOSE       471.45           
                 % CHANGE        1.30%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       477.77           
                      LOW       470.72           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -4.692           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       -7.684           
        Change (%) 1-year       17.253           
                                                 
             52-week high       533.15  10-Jun-13
             52-week low        372.39   5-Nov-12
 ($1=21,120 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
